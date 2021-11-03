Where to get vaccinated this week in Lawrence County, Ohio

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Lawrence County Health Department released several dates and times for the week of November 3, 2021.

The health department will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, first doses of Johnson & Johnson and booster doses for all three vaccines.

Below are the scheduled clinics:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. – South Point Board of Education

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m.-3 p.m. – Lawrence County Health Department

Thursday, Nov. 4 – 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – Ohio University Southern Campus

Thursday, Nov. 4 – 3 p.m.-7 p.m. – Lawrence County Health Department

Saturday, Nov. 6 – 2 p.m.-4 p.m. – Lawrence County Health Department

You’ll need to bring a copy of your insurance card for the administration fee. Nobody will be denied a vaccine if they don’t have insurance. If you are coming for a second dose or a booster, you should also bring your vaccine card to the clinic.