11 COVID-19 deaths reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials report 11 new deaths from COVID-19, one of the highest death tolls in a single day, including two deaths from Wood County and four deaths from Jefferson County.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirm the deaths of an 86-year old male and an 89-year old male, both from Wood County, a 62-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old male from Barbour County, a 63-year old female from Wetzel County, a 91-year old female from Randolph County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old male, an 80-year old female, a 76-year old female and a 79-year old male, all from Jefferson County.

The state has 469 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The state is has reported 25,593 total cases, with 23,446 confirmed cases and 2,147 probable cases. There are 5,507 active cases with 19,617 recoveries in West Virginia.

Mingo County remains as the only county in red on the County Alert System map, with Marshall, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Wyoming, Braxton, Mineral, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the orange. Ohio, Lincoln, Wayne, Logan, Monroe, Hampshire and Morgan counties are in gold. The rest of the counties are in green or yellow.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (191), Berkeley (1,733), Boone (420), Braxton (77), Brooke (257), Cabell (1,572), Calhoun (37), Clay (65), Doddridge (73), Fayette (804), Gilmer (64), Grant (201), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (149), Hancock (249), Hardy (110), Harrison (691), Jackson (426), Jefferson (659), Kanawha (3,915), Lewis (121), Lincoln (274), Logan (807), Marion (433), Marshall (467), Mason (186), McDowell (139), Mercer (824), Mineral (263), Mingo (688), Monongalia (2,409), Monroe (268), Morgan (167), Nicholas (192), Ohio (654), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (74), Preston (236), Putnam (1,014), Raleigh (889), Randolph (436), Ritchie (61), Roane (116), Summers (152), Taylor (175), Tucker (67), Tyler (59), Upshur (284), Wayne (636), Webster (38), Wetzel (237), Wirt (59), Wood (775), Wyoming (369).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Berkeley Health Department, 122 Waverly Ct., Martinsburg, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Berkeley Medical Center, 2500 Hospital Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County:

2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV

Doddridge County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Hampshire County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd., Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary, School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

7:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 65 Bulger Road, Alkol, WV

Logan County:

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Main Office, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV

Marshall County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV

Mineral County:

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness, 173 East 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 100 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV

Morgan County:

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment; call 304-947-5500)

12:00 – 8:00 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 12:00 – 8:00 PM, 187 South Green Street, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Smithville Fire Department, Route 47, Smithville, WV

12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV

Roane County:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Tyler County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Upshur County:

11:00 AM -1:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warren District Community Center, 70 Hackers Creek Road, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County:

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV

2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine St., Kenova, WV

Wetzel County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV,

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Wood County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley University South Campus, Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot, College Parkway, Vienna, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.