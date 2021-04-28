11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 2,696,061 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 152,301 total cases and 2,673 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 48-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 76-year old male from Mineral County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,385), Berkeley (11,978), Boone (1,937), Braxton (887), Brooke (2,152), Cabell (8,557), Calhoun (281), Clay (469), Doddridge (563), Fayette (3,352), Gilmer (750), Grant (1,251), Greenbrier (2,716), Hampshire (1,751), Hancock (2,740), Hardy (1,486), Harrison (5,543), Jackson (1,974), Jefferson (4,477), Kanawha (14,493), Lewis (1,149), Lincoln (1,432), Logan (3,005), Marion (4,279), Marshall (3,336), Mason (1,968), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,657), Mineral (2,809), Mingo (2,473), Monongalia (9,061), Monroe (1,099), Morgan (1,114), Nicholas (1,561), Ohio (4,112), Pendleton (696), Pleasants (853), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,837), Putnam (4,945), Raleigh (6,477), Randolph (2,517), Ritchie (675), Roane (594), Summers (782), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (524), Tyler (679), Upshur (1,839), Wayne (2,967), Webster (466), Wetzel (1,261), Wirt (388), Wood (7,653), Wyoming (1,955).

The DHHR says there may be delays in reporting as they gather information from local health departments. Case surveillance at the local level may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even that state. An individual in question may have crossed the state border to get a COVID-19 test.

West Virginians looking to pre-register for their vaccine can do so at vaccinate.wv.gov. To see total number of vaccines administered, people can visit the vaccine summary tab on the COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov.

The following is a list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Ave, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM-5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Marshall County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Morgan County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Ohio County 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station No. 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid) Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV