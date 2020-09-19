11 new deaths from COVID-19, three counties drop from red to orange

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials have reported 11 news deaths related to COVID-19 as well as announced that three counties that were in the red have now turned to orange on the County System Map.

As of 10 a.m. Sept. 19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 93-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, and a 48-year old male from Hardy County.

The Mountain State now has 308 confirmed deaths.

West Virginia has a total of 13,874 positive COVID-19 cases, with 3,411 active cases and 10,155 people who have recovered.

State health officials also sat three counties have also changed from red to orange in the last 24 hours. Kanawha, Fayette and Putnam Counties are now oranges while Mingo County remains in the red.

The West Virginia County Alert System Map as of Sept. 19, 2020

CREDIT: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services

Number of cases per county: Barbour (44), Berkeley (938), Boone (192), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (712), Calhoun (23), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (534), Gilmer (21), Grant (150), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (80), Harrison (336), Jackson (238), Jefferson (418), Kanawha (2,258), Lewis (38), Lincoln (152), Logan (565), Marion (253), Marshall (154), Mason (134), McDowell (80), Mercer (398), Mineral (163), Mingo (353), Monongalia (1,867), Monroe (146), Morgan (50), Nicholas (82), Ohio (349), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (484), Raleigh (471), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (47), Summers (40), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (339), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (347), Wyoming (96).

