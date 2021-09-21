Coronavirus Updates

110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

No new deaths were reported. 

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases21,119Up 110
Confirmed cases17,471Up 87
Probable cases3648Up 23
Active cases1,896Down 93
Recovered cases18,852Up 203
Deaths371—-
Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 21, 2021

