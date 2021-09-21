110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
No new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|21,119
|Up 110
|Confirmed cases
|17,471
|Up 87
|Probable cases
|3648
|Up 23
|Active cases
|1,896
|Down 93
|Recovered cases
|18,852
|Up 203
|Deaths
|371
|—-
