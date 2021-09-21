110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 21,119 Up 110 Confirmed cases 17,471 Up 87 Probable cases 3648 Up 23 Active cases 1,896 Down 93 Recovered cases 18,852 Up 203 Deaths 371 —- Updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 21, 2021