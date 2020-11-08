11th COVID-19 death in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials are reporting one person has died from COVID-19 in Mingo County, marking the county’s eleventh death.
Mingo County Health Department officials confirm the death of a 72-year-old woman. She died on Friday, Nov. 6.
Mingo county officials also say the woman had been hospitalized at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
