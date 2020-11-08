11th COVID-19 death in Mingo County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials are reporting one person has died from COVID-19 in Mingo County, marking the county’s eleventh death.

Mingo County Health Department officials confirm the death of a 72-year-old woman. She died on Friday, Nov. 6.

Mingo county officials also say the woman had been hospitalized at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

