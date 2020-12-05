12 counties in the red in WVDE COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released its weekly color-coded COVID-19 map, indicating 12 counties have moved to the red.

The map dictates which counties can continue in-person learning, blended learning and extracurricular activities.

This week, 12 counties are in the red, including Wayne, Mason, Wirt and Wood counties.

Fifteen counties are in the orange, including Cabell, Boone, Putnam and Nicholas counties.

Ten counties are in the gold, including Kanawha, Calhoun, Clay, Mingo, Roane and Jackson counties.

Eight are in the yellow, including Lincoln and Logan counties and 10 are in the green, including Braxton County.

Counties with a red asterisk have decided to move to fully remote learning and voluntarily enter into the red.