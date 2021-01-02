12 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report 12 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,500 new cases in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old female from Jackson County, a 72-year-old male from Ohio County, a 92-year-old female from Mason County, a 71-year-old female from Ohio County, a 77-year-old male from Mason County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Upshur County, an 81-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 58-year old male from Marion County.

West Virginia has lost 1,373 people since the start of the outbreak.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 2, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR

Health officials also report 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total of cases to 89,327. Of the total cases, 26,834 are active cases. The current daily percent positivity rate has dropped to 6.69%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 4.94%.

810 people hospitalized due to the virus, 205 in the intensive care unit, and 92 on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says 61,120 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 2, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The County Alert System map shows 53 of the state’s 55 counties in red or orange. Counties in orange include McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Mason, Gilmer, Lewis, Webster, Randolph, and Taylor counties. Tucker county moved from orange to gold on the map. Calhoun County remains as the only county in yellow. The remaining 40 counties in the Mountain State are in red.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (795), Berkeley (6,481), Boone (1,097), Braxton (315), Brooke (1,457), Cabell (5,424), Calhoun (137), Clay (263), Doddridge (266), Fayette (1,838), Gilmer (418), Grant (784), Greenbrier (1,564), Hampshire (1,026), Hancock (1,973), Hardy (809), Harrison (3,098), Jackson (1,205), Jefferson (2,463), Kanawha (8,877), Lewis (567), Lincoln (800), Logan (1,746), Marion (1,983), Marshall (2,166), Mason (1,071), McDowell (1,008), Mercer (3,003), Mineral (2,132), Mingo (1,500), Monongalia (5,494), Monroe (675), Morgan (666), Nicholas (720), Ohio (2,580), Pendleton (318), Pleasants (580), Pocahontas (364), Preston (1,719), Putnam (3,086), Raleigh (2,833), Randolph (1,211), Ritchie (370), Roane (313), Summers (467), Taylor (725), Tucker (341), Tyler (382), Upshur (970), Wayne (1,757), Webster (163), Wetzel (726), Wirt (234), Wood (5,146), Wyoming (1,221).