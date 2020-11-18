14 lives lost due to COVID-19 in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report 14 new COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest reported number of deaths reported in 24 hours, in West Virginia, bringing the total to 612.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 86-year-old female from Cabell County, a 44-year-old male from Mingo County, a 78-year-old female from Mercer County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 68-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Roane County, a 76-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 81-year-old female from Wood County, an 86-year-old male from Harrison County, a 62-year-old male from Wayne County, a 92-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, and a 94-year-old male from Jefferson County.

The highest amount of COVID-19 deaths recorded in West Virginia was on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with 16 deaths. This excludes the first highest with a cumulative reporting of 27 deaths on Monday, Nov. 9.

State health officials say 953 new cases were reported overnight, leading to the newest total as 36,277 cases, with 31,821 confirmed cases and 4,456 probable cases.

The cumulative positivity rate continues to rise, currently at 3.35% while the daily percent positivity rate has dropped today to 5.66%.

Mineral, Brooke and Jackson counties remain in the red on the County Alert System map. 15 counties are in orange, including, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Mason, Wood, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Boone, Randolph, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites in 22 counties today.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Clay County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV (Use Reynolds Street entrance)

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry, 777 Paradise Island, Verner, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

1:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Wahama High School, White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 305 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane Bridge Park, 833 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, Webster Pike (US Route 119 S), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV