2 new deaths, over 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
According to a press release from the Kanawha County Health Department, an 81-year-old man and a 70 year-old woman died Monday as a result of COVID-19.
There are now 5,410 cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County, up 109 from Sunday.
Active cases are up 58 cases to 1,097, while recovered cases increased by 49 to 4,177.
