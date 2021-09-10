210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a COVID-19 update for Friday, September 10.

Since Thursday, September 9, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Kanawha County.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total cases19,623Up 210
Confirmed cases16,211Up 195
Probable cases3,412Up 15
Active cases2,060Up 60
Recovered cases17,210Up 150
Deaths353—-

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS