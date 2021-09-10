210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a COVID-19 update for Friday, September 10.
Since Thursday, September 9, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Kanawha County.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total cases
|19,623
|Up 210
|Confirmed cases
|16,211
|Up 195
|Probable cases
|3,412
|Up 15
|Active cases
|2,060
|Up 60
|Recovered cases
|17,210
|Up 150
|Deaths
|353
|—-
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.