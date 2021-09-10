210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was then press secretary for West Virginia Governor Bob Wise, and Jim Strawn was on his way to a leadership conference; both didn't know what the days to follow would bring.

"Even though it's been 20 years it's still very raw. It's the time I think that time did stop for all of us. And you know exactly where you were," said Goodwin. It's a day she remembers so vividly. "I remember the day very well because I had my very first ultrasound with him to get that picture that every mom wants to see of their new person."