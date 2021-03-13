23 deaths added to Kanawha County’s COVID-19 report

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have added 23 deaths to the county’s COVID-19 death total. These deaths are part of the previously unreported COVID-19 deaths announced on Wednesday, March 10, by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials.

Kanawha County has reported 288 total COVID-19 deaths.

As of Saturday, March 13, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department also reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 12,523. There are currently 588 active cases in Kanawha County.

At this time, 11,647 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

KCDH officials also say 2,816 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 at today’s clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.