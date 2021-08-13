WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 243 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since Thursday.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 5,312.

DHHR confirmed the death of a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,976.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state, and extend our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

317 Delta variant cases have also been reported.

There is some good news: The County Alert System map only shows three counties in red, down from six counties the previous day.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,303), Berkeley (13,442), Boone (2,454), Braxton (1,282), Brooke (2,000), Cabell (9,171), Calhoun (415), Clay (568), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,575), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,545), Greenbrier (2,070), Hampshire (1,979), Hancock (2,414), Hardy (1,515), Harrison (6,505), Jackson (2,373), Jefferson (4,666), Kanawha (16,401), Lewis (1,878), Lincoln (1,949), Logan (3,151), Marion (4,292), Marshall (3,171), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,232), Mercer (5,535), Mineral (3,545), Mingo (2,585), Monongalia (9,080), Monroe (1,575), Morgan (1,909), Nicholas (2,101), Ohio (4,111), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,515), Putnam (5,636), Raleigh (7,232), Randolph (3,111), Ritchie (788), Roane (706), Summers (888), Taylor (1,989), Tucker (570), Tyler (794), Upshur (2,898), Wayne (3,909), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,222), Wirt (479), Wood (8,585), Wyoming (2,202).