Coronavirus Updates
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

34 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report 34 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the new total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 11,544.

Active cases have increased by 34 to 1,378 and recovery cases remains at 9,927.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County is 239.

Kanawha County remains in gold on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.

