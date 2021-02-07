KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report 34 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the new total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 11,544.
Active cases have increased by 34 to 1,378 and recovery cases remains at 9,927.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County is 239.
Kanawha County remains in gold on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System map.
