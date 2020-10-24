38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Kanawha County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say while there are no new deaths reported for the third consecutive day in a row, there are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say there 3,605 total coronavirus cases, with 3,471 confirmed and 134 probable cases. KCHD officials reported the county’s 103rd death on Wednesday, Oct. 21st.

Officials also report 962 active cases and 2,540 people have recovered from COVID-19.

