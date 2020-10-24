38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say while there are no new deaths reported for the third consecutive day in a row, there are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say there 3,605 total coronavirus cases, with 3,471 confirmed and 134 probable cases. KCHD officials reported the county’s 103rd death on Wednesday, Oct. 21st.
Officials also report 962 active cases and 2,540 people have recovered from COVID-19.
