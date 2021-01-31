40 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials has reported 40 new cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say the new total number of cases reported in Kanawha County is 11,230. Of the total cases, 1,579 are active and 9,417 residents have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, the total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 234.