Severe Weather Bar

Coronavirus Updates

40 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials has reported 40 new cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department say the new total number of cases reported in Kanawha County is 11,230. Of the total cases, 1,579 are active and 9,417 residents have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, the total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 234.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS