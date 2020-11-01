423 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report 423 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in West Virginia.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, there are 24,883 total cases and 457 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March. Out of the total cases, there are 22,919 confirmed and 1,964 probable cases, along with 5,415 active cases reported by DHHR. 19,011 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia health officials are also a cumulative positivity rate of 2.93% and a daily positive rate of 3.64%.

Mingo county remains the only county in red on the County Alert System, and eight counties are in orange. Those counties in orange are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Wood, Wyoming, Upshur, Mineral and Berkeley.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

The WV DHHR are hosting free COVID-19 testing sites around the state today in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Hampshire County, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampshire County High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jackson County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wyoming County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.