46 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say the county has 3,911 total cases, with 3,707 confirmed cases and 204 probable cases. KCHD also say 799 cases are currently active and 3,003 residents in Kanawha County have recovered.

Kanawha County has 109 confirmed deaths.

