6 counties in red as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will update the state on the latest COVID-19 numbers and government efforts to fight against the pandemic at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

West Virginia has reported 1,037 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,010. Seven new deaths have also been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 3,176,205 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 170,199 total cases and 2,972 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, and a 63-year old male from Nicholas County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of others in mind. Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,571), Berkeley (13,306), Boone (2,239), Braxton (1,075), Brooke (2,291), Cabell (9,329), Calhoun (411), Clay (555), Doddridge (658), Fayette (3,749), Gilmer (920), Grant (1,337), Greenbrier (2,956), Hampshire (1,956), Hancock (2,905), Hardy (1,605), Harrison (6,454), Jackson (2,350), Jefferson (4,924), Kanawha (15,918), Lewis (1,434), Lincoln (1,634), Logan (3,411), Marion (4,851), Marshall (3,728), Mason (2,200), McDowell (1,711), Mercer (5,383), Mineral (3,026), Mingo (2,853), Monongalia (9,613), Monroe (1,262), Morgan (1,306), Nicholas (1,989), Ohio (4,462), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (980), Pocahontas (702), Preston (2,998), Putnam (5,579), Raleigh (7,365), Randolph (2,959), Ritchie (784), Roane (695), Summers (878), Taylor (1,361), Tucker (563), Tyler (786), Upshur (2,132), Wayne (3,358), Webster (627), Wetzel (1,480), Wirt (479), Wood (8,205), Wyoming (2,171).

Counties in red include Wayne, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Wetzel and Marshall.