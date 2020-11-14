65 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting 65 new cases since Friday, Nov. 13.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say there are 4,677 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 978 active cases and 3,578 recovered cases in the county.
Some good news as there are no new reported COVID-19 deaths in the county. KCHD says the total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 121.
