69 people in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test at Hurricane Middle School

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An individual from the Hurricane Middle School Soccer Program has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 69 people to quarantine.

Putnam County School officials say on Oct. 8, they were notified of the the positive individual. This person is not permitted to return to school under they are cleared by the Putnam County Health Department, according to officials.

PCHD officials are working carefully with Hurricane Middle and Hurricane High, which has 57 people in quarantine after two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by school officials.

In Putnam County Schools, there is a total of three positive tests and 126 total individuals in quarantine.

