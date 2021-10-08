70 more COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

UPDATE (11:45 A.M. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the death of a 91-year old male from Hancock County has been retracted from the report sent out yesterday, Oct. 7, 2021. Further investigation has shown the man’s death was not due to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths is now at 3,935.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,926 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

70 more deaths have been reported since Thursday, which brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state of West Virginia to 3,935.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wirt County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Webster County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 43-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 48-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 47-year old male from Doddridge County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Webster County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Marshall County, a 102-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Boone County, and a 67-year old female from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 52-year old male from McDowell County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, and a 68-year old male from Preston County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

870 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 255 of them are in the ICU, and 176 of them are on ventilators.

3,825 total cases of the Delta variant have now been reported.

There are currently only three counties in green on the state’s County Alert Map.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (796), Boone (192), Braxton (81), Brooke (90), Cabell (605), Calhoun (25), Clay (44), Doddridge (97), Fayette (288), Gilmer (51), Grant (109), Greenbrier (184), Hampshire (97), Hancock (176), Hardy (96), Harrison (771), Jackson (217), Jefferson (258), Kanawha (1,073), Lewis (166), Lincoln (158), Logan (176), Marion (578), Marshall (198), Mason (179), McDowell (213), Mercer (428), Mineral (177), Mingo (151), Monongalia (286), Monroe (63), Morgan (94), Nicholas (198), Ohio (166), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (39), Preston (311), Putnam (445), Raleigh (394), Randolph (108), Ritchie (83), Roane (136), Summers (35), Taylor (101), Tucker (46), Tyler (59), Upshur (168), Wayne (322), Webster (70), Wetzel (140), Wirt (39), Wood (652), Wyoming (175).