70 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials report 70 additional cases of COVID-19 hours after the County Alert System changed its status from orange to red.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say there are 2,175 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 2,160 confirmed and 15 probable cases. 791 active cases are active, and 1,324 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, the county reports 60 deaths related to COVID-19, four of which were reported in today’s statewide report.

