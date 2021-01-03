71 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 71 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says Kanawha has reported 9,255 total COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, the county was moved to Red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map.

Of the total cases, 1,874 are currently active, showing a decrease by 39 cases since Saturday, Jan. 2.

Recovery cases have also shown improvement with 110 new cases, bringing the new total to 7,189.

Kanawha County has reported 192 deaths related to the virus.