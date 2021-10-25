75% of eligible people in Kanawha County are now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 75% of eligible people in Kanawha County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a significant milestone for our residents that we should all be proud of,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Interim Health Officer and Executive Director. “Our Unified Health Command has worked tirelessly for 602 days, and this milestone is a testament to their hard work. I applaud all of our healthcare workers who have been working diligently to vaccinate our residents and those who have been working so hard in our hospitals,” she added. “This statistic means that 75% of the residents of Kanawha County, age 12 and over, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.

“The City of Charleston is delighted that we have reached another important milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “While it is my hope the vaccination rate will continue to grow, it’s important that we not let our guards down as we continue to vaccinate against both COVID-19 and the flu.”

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “This credit goes to the people in Kanawha County, our first responders, and indeed the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department under the leadership of Dr. Sherri Young.”

Commissioner Ben Salango expressed, “The vaccines remain our number one defense against the COVID virus. Reaching this 75% milestone today for first doses is an important step in our continued efforts to get Kanawha County vaccinated and reduce our virus numbers and deaths. Thank you to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and all of our partners at Health Command for the hard work they are doing daily to ensure the vaccines are available to everyone.”

“Today, we have reached another milestone in vaccinations for Kanawha County, with 75% of those eligible receiving their first vaccine dose. I cannot stress enough the importance of receiving your vaccine. Our Health Department and partners continue to work hard to provide easy access to the free vaccines,” stated Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

“I am so thankful for the collaboration we have had among the agencies throughout Kanawha County and the City of Charleston during this pandemic, and I urge everyone to follow up for their second doses at the recommended times,” concluded Dr. Young.

Testing and vaccination clinics will be held Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee Street East in Charleston. Flu shots will also be available, and no appointments are necessary.