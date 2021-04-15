More than a dozen WV COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 16 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state’s overall total number of deaths to 2,772.

Today’s total is also the highest single-day totals of new deaths reported in recent weeks, excluding days where previously unreported deaths had been added into the state’s report.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Pendleton County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 58-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Upshur County.

WV COVID-19 data for April 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is reporting 393 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 147,596 cases since the virus was first reported in the Mountain State. West Virginia’s number of active cases has dropped for the third day in a row, with the newest total at 7,295. Health officials say 242 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 59 of those patients in the ICU and 20 on a ventilator.

According to health officials, the state has received 2,581,721 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.80% and a current cumulative rate of 5.21%. A total of 137,529 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 480,324 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 675,344 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can still pre-register for a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Nicholas County is now in red on the state’s County Alert System map. Boone and Berkeley counties also remain in red. The five counties listed as orange include Mingo, Kanawha, Raleigh, Mineral and Jefferson counties.

The map shows Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Fayette, Mercer, Grant, Hampshire and Morgan counties as gold, with Wyoming, Monroe, Greenbrier, Hardy, Taylor, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock and Wirt counties in yellow. The remaining 28 of the state’s 55 counties are listed as green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county inlcude:

Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station (Station #5), 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For more information on free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.