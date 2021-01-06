Justice announces ‘Operation SOW’ to vaccinate elderly

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a new COVID-19 vaccination plan called ‘Operation Save Our Wisdom (SOW).’

Justice says this gives hope to not only vaccinate the elderly 80 years and older in a more sufficient way, but a way to also getting faculty and service personnel age 50 and older vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics locations being offered for this will be in Kanawha, Berkeley, Mingo, Mercer, Raleigh, Wyoming, Wood, and Monongalia counties.

For information about when you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ website or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-(833)-734-0965