A total of 64 residents, 32 employees tests positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County nursing home

JACKSON, COUNTY, WV(WOWK) – Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation announced they received all results of COVID-19 tests performed on its residents and employees. Of the 88 residents, 64 tested positive for the virus. The facility also received 32 positive results of the 95 employee tests.

Two residents and five staff members tested early in the process and have completed their quarantine time and are considered “success stories.”

Officials says they continually work with the Jackson County Health Department to monitor its patients and employees.

“This is a very trying time for the staff, patients and their families,” Administrator Todd Kimble says. “We are grateful for the support we have received from our community partners. Please pray for our community.”

