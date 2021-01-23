Active cases continue to drop while positivity rate increases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health experts say active COVID-19 cases decrease while the daily positivity rate increases across the Mountain State.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that of the 114,752 total number cases in the state, 24,856 are active, a drop of more than 2,000 since Saturday, Jan. 16.

Today health officials say the current daily percent positivity rate of 6.38% and a current cumulative rate of 5.55%. Health officials say 88,024 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, Jan. 23, health officials confirm the deaths of 80-year old male from Summers County, an 88-year-old male from Summers County, a 65-year-old female from Cabell County, an 87-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, an 84-year-old male from Wood County, a 69-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 64-year-old female from Wood County, a 76-year-old male from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Preston County, a 65-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 95-year-old male from Lewis County, a 68-year-old male from Preston County, a 62-year-old male from Wood County, an 89-year-old female from Wood County, an 81-year-old female from Wyoming County, and a 70-year old female from Logan County.

The newest total number of deaths in West Virginia is 1,872 due to an error death reported on Tuesday, Jan. 12 of a 72-year old female from Upshur County.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data as of Jan. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 23, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



According to the WV DHHR, 38,744 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 158,476 people in the state have received their first dose.

McDowell County has changed from yellow to gold on the County Alert System map and Braxton County has moved from red to orange. There are 14 red counties, 28 orange counties, six counties in gold, three in yellow, and Tucker County remains in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,057), Berkeley (8,469), Boone (1,372), Braxton (721), Brooke (1,837), Cabell (6,728), Calhoun (202), Clay (324), Doddridge (393), Fayette (2,274), Gilmer (549), Grant (946), Greenbrier (2,137), Hampshire (1,302), Hancock (2,380), Hardy (1,136), Harrison (4,215), Jackson (1,545), Jefferson (3,139), Kanawha (10,628), Lewis (782), Lincoln (1,093), Logan (2,218), Marion (3,122), Marshall (2,640), Mason (1,470), McDowell (1,183), Mercer (3,795), Mineral (2,403), Mingo (1,847), Monongalia (6,741), Monroe (849), Morgan (848), Nicholas (990), Ohio (3,218), Pendleton (518), Pleasants (749), Pocahontas (545), Preston (2,336), Putnam (3,647), Raleigh (3,883), Randolph (2,085), Ritchie (527), Roane (437), Summers (645), Taylor (955), Tucker (430), Tyler (540), Upshur (1,406), Wayne (2,220), Webster (236), Wetzel (952), Wirt (310), Wood (6,302), Wyoming (1,477).