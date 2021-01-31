Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has dropped by more than 600 cases in the last 24 hours.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 661 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the new total number of cases to 121,001. Of the total number of cases, 21,195 are active cases. The daily positivity rate is 6.49%, and the cumulative positivity rate of 5.61%

97,782 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

DHHR officials have also confirmed nine additional COVID-19 deaths, including the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, a 74-year-old male from Marion County, and a 76-year-old male from Jefferson County.

West Virginia has reported 2,024 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, 194,119 people in the Mountain State have already received their first vaccine dose with 68,230 people now fully vaccinated against the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

More counties move into orange and yellow overnight. Hancock, Braxton, and Pocahontas counties have moved from red into orange. In contrast, Barbour and Webster counties move from gold into orange. Kanawha County moved from orange to gold, Lincoln County moved from gold to yellow and Mercer County moved from green to yellow.

There are 12 counties in red, 33 counties in orange, four counties in gold, five counties are in yellow, and one county remains in green.