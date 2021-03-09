Active COVID-19 cases decrease as vaccinations increase in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Active COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease as vaccinations increase throughout West Virginia.

WV COVID-19 data for March 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

On Tuesday, March 9, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to 133,856. Of these numbers, 5,424 cases are currently active, a drop of 189 active cases since Monday.

At this time, 184 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 54 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

West Virginia health officials also continue to see rising numbers in COVID-19 vaccinations, with 343,718 people who have received their first vaccine dose. 218,473 people have been fully vaccinated in the Mountain State.

Health officials also report one new death related to COVID-19. The DHHR confirms the death of an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

A total of 126,106 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

WV County Alert System map for March 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The DHHR’s County Alert System map shows some changes from overnight, including:

Ohio and Nicholas counties moved from green to yellow.

Barbour County moved from gold to green.

Preston and Hampshire counties moved from gold to yellow.

Pocahontas and Lincoln counties moved from yellow to gold.

There are six orange counties, five gold counties, 11 yellow counties, and 33 green counties.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,864), Boone (1,619), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,935), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,731), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,099), Greenbrier (2,438), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,292), Harrison (4,919), Jackson (1,682), Jefferson (3,672), Kanawha (12,256), Lewis (1,061), Lincoln (1,249), Logan (2,748), Marion (3,730), Marshall (3,069), Mason (1,797), McDowell (1,381), Mercer (4,262), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,164), Monongalia (8,208), Monroe (971), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,213), Ohio (3,669), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,586), Putnam (4,296), Raleigh (4,838), Randolph (2,416), Ritchie (629), Roane (506), Summers (702), Taylor (1,089), Tucker (508), Tyler (631), Upshur (1,716), Wayne (2,607), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (359), Wood (7,176), Wyoming (1,755).