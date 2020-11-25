Active COVID-19 cases down, recovery numbers up in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As the active case of COVID-19 cases appear to be slowing down, the number of people recovering from the virus continues to increase in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported Wednesday 105 new cases in the county, bringing up the total to 5,599. It’s an increase of 117 cases since Tuesday, but overall active cases have decreased by 73 cases, bringing the latest total to 1,013 cases.

The county has also reported that another 177 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

County health officials also confirmed the death of an 86-year-old woman due to COVID-19. Kanawha County has lost 137 residents to date due to COVID-19.

Officials also say there will not be a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 26 in Kanawha County.