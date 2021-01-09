Active COVID-19 cases near 29,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have increased by nearly 800 cases in 24 hours, edging closer to 29,000 active COVID-19 cases.

WV COVID-19 data for Jan. 9, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 75-year-old male from Mason County, a 91-year-old male from Upshur County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, a 50-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year-old male from Lewis County, a 78-year-old male from Upshur County, an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year-old male from Preston County, a 90-year-old female from Hancock County, a 69-year-old male from Ohio County, a 90-year-old female from Preston County, a 72-year-old male from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year-old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia has recorded 1,570 total deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR says 1,880 new cases bring the state to a record-breaking 28,980 active COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The state has recorded a total of 99,778 cases throughout the pandemic and 69,228 West Virginians have recovered.

County Alert System as of Saturday, Jan 9, 2021 (Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The state has received a total of 1,629,749 confirmatory laboratory results with a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.12% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.31%. The state has administered 88,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19 has decreased to 768, with 200 people in the ICU and 98 on ventilators.

West Virginia still sees lots of red and orange counties on the County Alert System. Mason and Logan counties move from orange to red overnight, and Webster county moved from red to orange. Clay County remains the only county in gold.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).