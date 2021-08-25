Active COVID-19 cases nearing 12k in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Despite a recent surge in testing and vaccinations, the numbers continue to rise dramatically. There were more than 1,100 new cases since yesterday. West Virginia now has more than 11,700 active cases and 554 delta variants.

At least 95% of the deaths in West Virginia are among people who were not vaccinated.

“It is the most miserable death that you can imagine. Can you imagine, can you imagine being there gasping for breath? Gasping for breath and finally passing away. It is absolutely tragic beyond belief,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As of today, there are 511 COVID patients in West Virginia Hospitals. The number has not been that high since January, and it’s trending in the wrong direction.

“We are on a path. If we stay on the current path we are on, we could more than double that number,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

So, the best advice remains, get your shots.

“Our most vulnerable people who aren’t vaccinated, are at incredible risk right now,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The Justice Administration is in talks with the White House, hoping to get permission to give booster shots now, instead of waiting another month.

As of now, Justice says there will be no mask mandate in West Virginia, but he does say if the situation gets worse, he may have to tell people to mask up in certain situations.