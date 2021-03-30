African American vaccination rates remain low

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As health officials race to get as many shots in arms of the COVID-19 vaccine, the percentage of African Americans getting vaccinated is still very low compared to other races.

Advocates in Charleston are trying to change that by holding special vaccination clinics focusing on minorities and marginalized communities.

West Virginia Health Right has been working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to find ways to reach more African Americans and other communities to continue to fight against COVID-19.

When it comes to vaccination rates, minorities like African Americans, Asians and Hispanics are trailing at the bottom of the list.

“We’re looking at the percentages that we’re getting. The state has about 5% of the African American population. We’re vaccinating at about 8%. We can always do more,” Dr. Sherri Young, with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

That 8% is just for people in Kanawha County. Nationally, according to the CDC, 7.4% of Black/Non-Hispanics have been fully vaccinated and 8.2% have had one dose of the vaccine.

In order to get more people vaccinated, The Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia Health Right Shayla Leftridge contacted people she knows can help.

“I thought the first most logical thing would be to reach out to clergy and churches because they have an in row of older population, as well as an African American population,” Leftridge said.

Pastor Letari Thompson of Metropolitan Baptist Church says a lot of people shy away from getting the vaccine.

“You have a lot of folks, especially younger people in their 20s and 30s who are really scared to get the vaccine or think there’s some ulterior motive going on with the vaccine,” Thompson said.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says vaccination rates are based on different factors.

“In some instances, especially in areas where they may not have the resources to get to the vaccine clinics if they don’t have the transportation. That means we need to go to them,” Dr. Young said.

In the end, there’s only one goal.

“There’s a lot of people that are getting misinformation and that is causing them to not want the vaccine because they’re hearing erroneous facts, so we need to educate as well as vaccinate.”

Tomorrow there will be a vaccination clinic at the Roosevelt Community Center from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

