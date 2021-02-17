Another COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report one new death related to COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 76-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 247.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 22 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. A total of 11,859 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 32 since Tuesday. 1,342 cases are currently active in Kanawha County.

53 additional people have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County, bringing the total up to 10,238 recoveries.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County remains in yellow on the County Alert System map.

State health officials say Kanawha County have administered the most COVID-19 vaccines in West Virginia