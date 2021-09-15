As West Virginia’s COVID-19 surges, other states are looking for help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue their trend in a bad direction, according to the latest update from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The state logged 1,805 new cases in the past day, and there are more than 27,674 active cases. 10.85 % of people tested on Tuesday came back positive for COVID-19.

The governor and his staff continue to keep calling on people to get their shots.

“There’s only one way to end it. There’s only one way. Now we can say anything we want. We can do anything we want, there’s only one thing that we have. Only one bullet in the gun, and that’s get vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia’s hospitals are packed full of COVID patients, and there continue to be record numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators. And now facilities are being asked to help others.

“Hospitals have received phone calls from as far away as North Carolina about the possibility of transporting critically ill patients, from that state to West Virginia because of lack of resources in that state. But our hospitals don’t have the capacity,” said Maj Gen. Jim Hoyer, (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

893 people are now in West Virginia Hospitals with COVID-19

Since his briefing on Monday Governor Justice says another 4,200 people have been vaccinated in West Virginia. And while he says that’s good, it is still not good enough and he wants more.