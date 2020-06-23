Berkeley-Morgan County health official weighs in on reasons for COVID-19 spikes

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV (WDVM) — There has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in West Virginia, some attributed to vacationers returning from the popular getaway destination of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

This comes on top of an outbreak of coronavirus cases at churches in Jefferson and Greenbrier Counties. Health department officials in the eastern panhandle say it doesn’t matter whether it’s the beach or church, anyone congregating in large crowds is more vulnerable. And wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands and using hand sanitizer is strongly advised.

Dr. Kevin McLaughlin with the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department says “there is a recent spike attributed to a group of people who went to Myrtle Beach. But it’s not just going to Myrtle Beach. It’s any large crowd that people are going to go to.”

Governor Jim Justice has not required West Virginians to wear masks. He says it is an individual decision. Dr. McLaughlin says until a vaccine is brought to market we will have to practice precautions to prevent infection from the coronavirus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories