Biden’s plan to fight COVID-19 draws mixed reactions in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice expressed outrage Friday about aspects of President Joe Biden’s recently-announced plan to fight COVID-19.

Justice said he does not support mandating vaccines for millions of American workers. Biden’s plan for addressing the pandemic includes steps he said could help keep schools open, protect businesses and improve care for people with COVID-19. But the most controversial aspect of the plan is vaccination requirements.

“We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” Biden said Thursday.

The White House says the Labor Department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccination or weekly testing.

It is a move that is prompting both praise and criticism in Charleston, WV.

“I definitely 100% support that,” said Ariel King.

But others in the community disagree. “Vaccine wise my body my choice works one way it should work the other,” said Robert Piscopo. “I shouldn’t have to get it if you don’t want it.”

During his address, President Joe Biden challenged those who chose not to get vaccinated.

“We have the tools to combat COVID-19 and a distinct minority of Americans supported by a distinct minority of elected officials are keeping us from turning the corner,” Biden said.

The plan also calls for accelerating the production of rapid tests, planning to send millions of free tests to us health clinics. Still, vaccinations including boosters remain the most divisive issue.

“Now all of a sudden the worst pandemic in history not even a year and now it is cured with a vaccine. I ain’t buying it,” Piscopo said.

Still, others are excited about the possibilities.

“I am looking forward to being able to get my booster. I am looking forward to my parents being able to get their booster. I believe in the science. I have done my research you know, full support,” King said.

Biden signed an executive order requiring federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated. Another extends the same standard to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government.