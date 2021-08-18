Big increases once again for West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has more than 400 people in the hospital for the first time since early February. There were 820 new positive cases, since just yesterday. They are now more than 7,500 active cases in the state, and 458 people have the highly contagious Delta variant.

The governor and his task force are again pushing vaccinations.

“I don’t have any idea, how on this planet, you could hear these numbers and not run and get vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Since Monday the state has vaccinated another 2,200 people, but the governor and his team say that is still not enough.

“In the 18 to 29 age group, 50-percent of that group now has a first dose. But that is nowhere near the number that we need to be,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, (Ret.), of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

The federal government is now urging every eligible person to get a third vaccine shot. In Israel for example, that has proven very effective.

“And in people that got the third vaccine dose, it looks like they have also seen already, an 86% reduction in severe infections and vaccine breakthroughs,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Young people remain a priority. People ages 12 – 29 are being urged to get their first and second shots, especially with schools reopening.

Right now the White House wants to roll out the third vaccine booster shot on September 20th. Governor Justice says West Virginia has plenty of vaccines, so he wants to start giving the third shots as soon as possible, and not wait.