Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—During his latest COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that the Brazilian COVID-19 variant has been detected in Berkeley County.

The Brazilian P.1 variant is highly-infectious, and there are currently 497 cases in 31 states in the U.S.

The Governor stressed the importance of the vaccine in the race against the mutated variants of COVID-19.

Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said, “These vaccines are incredibly effective and also incredibly effective against all the variants.”

Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Health Commissioner, said, “As far as the vaccines go, there is some concern that it’s not as effective, of course, with the Brazilian variant, but that’s not to say that you don’t want to take the vaccine because it does offer some protection against the variant.”