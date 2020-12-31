Cabell County nears grim coronavirus milestone

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County is on track to reach another bleak milestone amid the fight against the coronavirus.

The pandemic surges on…and Cabell County is on track to meet a grim milestone. We're talking with local health officials about their outlook on these next few months, and how people in the area are feeling. Tune in tonight on @WOWK13News for the full story. pic.twitter.com/dzvcnMK8OC — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 30, 2020

In July, Cabell County suffered it’s first reported loss of life due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the county is on track to reach nearly 100 deaths due to COVID-19, with the situation only worsening.

“December is by far our worst month…and we’ve had our worst weeks; we’ve had as many as 700 cases in one week. The death rate has increased as the case count has increased. So we’re looking for January again to be a very difficult month.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, M.D., M.S., physician director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

The outlook is stark for an area with a percent positivity rate twice that of CDC recommendations for reopening.

Additionally, the holidays may have made it harder to see the big picture of cases in real time.

“The week of Christmas, the week of New Year’s, the labs are closing for days during those weeks and we’re gonna see reduced testing, we’re gonna see reduced case counts, but those are gonna be false.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, M.D., M.S., physician director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

To help keep up with the number of people getting tested, the health department, in partnership with Unlimited Future, Inc., has opened another testing site in Huntington.

Workers at the new testing site in Huntington hold clipboards for people getting tested to fill out. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“They opened up this testing site because the Health Department was getting so many COVID people to be tested daily that we needed another place for people to come.” Courtney Ramey, LPN at new testing site

However, despite the additional help and prospect of widespread vaccinations coming soon, the feeling is a bit less hopeful.

“I feel overwhelmed, I wish that there was an end in sight because it’s scary.” Courtney Ramey, LPN at new testing site

“You feel trapped. So many months being locked away or being separated from people, ostracized, it borders on between depression and agitation.” Carl Tweel, Cabell County Resident

Officials at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department are urging people to remember to avoid the three C’s: crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces.

“I certainly feel the fatigue, our staffs feel the fatigue, we’ve got a little bit longer that we have to go but it is not forever.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, M.D., M.S., physician director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Dr. Kilkenny warns the county will continue to see high infection and death rates in the weeks ahead, even as vulnerable populations continue to get vaccinated.

Thus, it is still extremely important to follow social distancing guidelines for the next few months to come.

The new testing location is on 1650 8th Avenue, in Huntington. It is in partnership with Unlimited Future, Inc. It is free to the public—no insurance information is required. The site is accessible via car, and walk-up testing is also available.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news