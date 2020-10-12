Cabell County Pre-K class to quarantine

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Pre-K classroom at Southside Elementary has been temporarily shut down, after one individual in the classroom was exposed to a person at home who has tested positive COVID-19.

The students and teachers from that classroom have been asked to quarantine. The individual exposed to COVID-19 was last in attendance at school Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

As a result, four additional people at the school and two additional support providers from Marshall University been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the exposed student.

Southside Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. While in quarantine, the students will continue to learn remotely.