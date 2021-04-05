Cabell High Schools offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

In Huntington today, a different kind of drive-thru took place. The Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools are teaming up to keep kids healthy.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will offer students age 16 and older the ability to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the school day later this week.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the West Virginia Department of Education will operate student vaccine clinics at its high school facilities this week on the following schedule:

Cabell Midland High School – Wednesday, April 7, 8: a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Wednesday, April 7, 8: a.m. to 11 a.m. Huntington High School – Thursday, April 8, 8 to 11 a.m.

– Thursday, April 8, 8 to 11 a.m. Cabell County Career Technology Center – Thursday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CCS Officials say release forms will be sent home with students at the end of the day Monday, April 5.

Forms must be signed by a legal parent or guardian and returned to the school before a student may receive a vaccination. A printable copy of the form is available here.

School officials say students should not have received any other vaccine within 14 days prior to the school-based vaccination clinic and should not receive any vaccine until 14 days after the second dose has been given.

A date for students to receive the recommended second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be announced in the future.

If you have COVID-19 or vaccine-related questions or concerns, contact the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline by calling 304-526-3383.