Cabell-Huntington Health Department cancels stay at home advisory

by: Ashley Haycraft

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has canceled Cabell County’s Stay at Home Advisory due to improving COVID-19 numbers in the county.

The health department issued the order on Oct. 15, 2020, due to rising levels of COVID-19 community transmission, disruption, hospitalization and deaths.

Despite the stay at home advisory being dropped, officials say there are still significant transmission and risk of disease that warrant ongoing strict adherence to handwashing, social distancing, and masking precautions.

Health Department officials say people who are unimmunized and at high risk of severe disease should consider their risks and may elect to take stronger precautions to prevent infection

West Virginians can register to pre-register on the state’s registration program at vaccinate.wv.gov

