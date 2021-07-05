Cabell-Huntington Health Department vaccination clinic has downsized

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s vaccination clinic saw a building downsize this week.

The clinic, previously located at the Sears building in the Huntington Mall, is now located near best buy on East Mall Road.

The Health Department says the downsize is related to the needs of the community.

“The need for vaccine and supplies is a little different than it was before and we’re able to accommodate those changes here in this new location.” Hannah Petracca, Health Department PIO

Across the Mountain State, more than 742,000 people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 42% of the Cabell County population are in that bunch.

Petracca says although more people have been vaccinated the need is still high for the area. Residents in downtown Huntington seemed to have similar opinions when it comes to the vaccine.

“I’ve been vaccinated because I previously worked with Marshall University, so I primarily did it to keep my colleges and friends and family safe as well,” says current resident, Marriah Menchaca.

Another resident, Alison Isaacs, explained she hasn’t gotten the vaccine just yet, but she plans to because she doesn’t want to wear a mask anymore.

The department says even with the change in location, they expect to continue operations as usual and administer as many vaccinations as needed.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.