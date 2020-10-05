Cabin Creek Health offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabin Creek Health Systems will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 Testing with Flu Shots this Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

According to CCHS officials, the drive-thru will take place at the organization’s administration building at 104 Alex Lane in Kanawha City, Charleston.

Officials say while this is a free COVID-19 testing evening, people should bring proof of insurance if they have it as their insurance will be billed for the COVID-19 testing and/or flu shot, with no cost out of pocket. Those who do not have insurance can still receive a COVID-19 test or flu shot at no cost.

CCHS officials say if you would like more information about the testing, you can visit CCHS’s official please visit the Facebook page. If you are unable to attend the drive-thru screening event on Wednesday, all Cabin Creek Health Systems sites offer daily screening for COVID-19.

