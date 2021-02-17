Cabin Creek Health Systems COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue with delayed start time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabin Creek Health Systems’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday will continue as planned but at a delayed start time at Ball Toyota at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza.
Those with impacted vaccine times will receive a personal phone call and will be resheduled later in the day. The event will now begin at 10:00 a.m.
This is not the same event scheduled on Saturday by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. That event is canceled.
