Cabin Creek Health Systems COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue with delayed start time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabin Creek Health Systems’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday will continue as planned but at a delayed start time at Ball Toyota at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza.

Those with impacted vaccine times will receive a personal phone call and will be resheduled later in the day. The event will now begin at 10:00 a.m.

This is not the same event scheduled on Saturday by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. That event is canceled.