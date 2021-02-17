Coronavirus Updates

Cabin Creek Health Systems COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue with delayed start time

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

(Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabin Creek Health Systems’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday will continue as planned but at a delayed start time at Ball Toyota at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza.

Those with impacted vaccine times will receive a personal phone call and will be resheduled later in the day. The event will now begin at 10:00 a.m.

This is not the same event scheduled on Saturday by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. That event is canceled.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS