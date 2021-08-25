Coronavirus Updates
CAMC employees now required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) has added the COVID-19 vaccine as a required vaccine for employees.

Hospital officials say the decision was not taken lightly and was made after the CAMC board of trustees monitored guidance from health experts.

Officials say the vaccine, masks and distancing are our only tools to prevent the spread of disease. They say their concern is to minimize the risk of making any patient sicker by reducing the spread of the virus.

CAMC will continue to provide Pfizer vaccine to its workforce, but employees may choose to get another brand of the vaccine outside of the hospital.

Employees must provide official documentation that they have been vaccinated by Oct. 15.

