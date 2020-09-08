CAMC starts additional COVID-19 testing this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center will open a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing location at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Sept 9.

Due to the increase need of community testing with schools reopening and middle and high school sports resuming, the testing is specifically for children and families. A CAMC spokesperson says children and families will need a testing order from a doctor, telemedicine visit, or urgent care visit.

A spokesperson of CAMC says the parking lot in front of the Ronald McDonald House will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon).

The CAMC spokesperson also says the results will be available through CAMC’s patient portal, doctor who ordered the test or via text or automated phone call. Results should be reported in 24 to 48 hours.

CAMC will also have drive through testing sites for people of all ages:

Charleston, Chesterfield Avenue on Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hurricane, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories